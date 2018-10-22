New rent control law for traders demanded

Islamabad: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the authorities concerned that the new rent control law should be promulgated to facilitate the local traders of the federal capital.

"Finance Minister Asad Umar during his election campaign had assured the traders of Islamabad that after winning the general elections, he would try for promulgation of a new rent control act in Islamabad during the first 100 days of his government," President of ICCI Ahmed Hassan said while talking to a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-6 Super Market, Islamabad led by its President Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi.

Ahmed Hassan urged that the Finance Minister should honour his assurance as due to lack of rent law, rent disputes and forced evictions of traders from shops were on the rise. He said that Super Market was the face of Islamabad and needed urgent attention of CDA for its better development.

He said that due to key location, foreign diplomats, foreign visitors and other dignitaries frequently visited this market for shopping. He stressed upon the CDA to focus on resolving the key issues of Super Market including provision of filtration plant, restoration of all street lights and redesigning of car parking for expansion to facilitate the business activities.