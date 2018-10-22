70 arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police on Sunday arrested 70 suspected persons including 10 proclaimed offenders (PO) during search and strike operations in various areas in the district, official sources said.

They said that the police party led by in-charge Jangalkhel Police Station, Sabir Hussain Baloch launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 70 suspects including 10 POs.

The law-enforcers seized five Kalashnikovs, 30 pistols, numerous cartridges and three kilograms of hashish. The officials of the bomb disposal unit, ladies police and sniffer dogs took part in the operation. Those held were shifted to the police station concerned.