Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Newspost

October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No state of science

Recently, one of my class fellows challenged me to name ten scientists from Pakistan. I ended up naming only Dr Abdul Salam and Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. My friend too couldn’t name more than four or five. This shows how much we lag in this technological era. It is said that at least four percent of the GDP must be spent for a stabilised education system. Despite being a developing country, Pakistan spends only 2.7 percent of its GDP on education while countries like Maldives spend 11.2 percent, Uzbekistan 7.4 percent and Bhutan 4.8 percent. Pakistan, however, seems to be interested in investing on building underpasses or spending on arms and defence equipment.

Global powers like Russia, China, Japan ,the US and India etc have led with the torch of scientific inquiry and have investigated the true knowledge of nature. Our neighbouring countries like China or India have topped scientific inquiry and China has sent astronauts into space, landed a rover on the moon and is now on the way to a mission to Mars. India has launched missions to the moon and Mars and is pushing the frontiers of knowledge. These countries have scientists in every field – from particle physics to theoretical physics to biology to chemistry. Unfortunately, our own scientist and Nobel laureate Dr Abdul Salam was mistreated by us. Our school curriculum is all about conquerors and we are called to emulate and follow in their footsteps. Perhaps, then we should not expect scientists, educators or intellectuals in the country either.

Zeeshan Nasir

Kolahoo

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing