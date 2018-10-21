Traders seek tax exemption

PESHAWAR: The Executive Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has passed a resolution unanimously demanding the government to grant an exemption for three years from the property, professional taxes and other levies to all the traders and industrialists of Peshawar who have been affected by Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

According to a press release, the meeting of executive committee of SCCI was held with President SCCI, Faiz Muhammad, in the chair.

The meeting also demanded early completion of the project which was started with a stipulated period of six months for completion, but after the passage of one year, the construction work in still going on and needs more time for completion.

The meeting participants asked the provincial government to forthwith announce a relief for affectees of BRT project and take SCCI into confidence in this regard.

In the meeting, the attendants explained in detail the problems and difficulties being faced by businessmen of the city due to delay in execution of the BRT project.

They also expressed grave concern over the losses being faced by the business community of Peshawar due to this project.

After holding a threadbare discussion, the SCCI executive committee passed a resolution. It asked the government to announce exemption for affected businessmen for three years from all kind of provincial taxes.

They also demanded of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make a formal announcement in this regard.