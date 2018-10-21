Karachi suffers major power breakdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The residents of Karachi endured a major power breakdown on Saturday that affected several areas of the city.
Due to the breakdown, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board could not supply millions of gallons of water on Saturday to the residents of the city owing to the abrupt shutdown of its main Dhabeji and Pipri pumping stations caused by prolonged power breakdown in the city.
