35 IS fighters killed in Syria

BEIRUT: An offensive by US-backed forces against the Islamic State group’s last redoubt in eastern Syria killed 35 Jihadists on Saturday, a Britain-based war monitor said.

Twenty-eight IS members were killed in air strikes by the US-led coalition around the town of Hajin, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Another seven Jihadists were killed in ground fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces, who launched a coalition-backed offensive against the IS-held pocket in the Euphrates Valley last month.

Fighting has killed 414 Jihadists and 227 SDF fighters in total since the assault began on September 10.