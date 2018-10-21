35 IS fighters killed in Syria

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: An offensive by US-backed forces against the Islamic State group’s last redoubt in eastern Syria killed 35 Jihadists on Saturday, a Britain-based war monitor said.
Twenty-eight IS members were killed in air strikes by the US-led coalition around the town of Hajin, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Another seven Jihadists were killed in ground fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces, who launched a coalition-backed offensive against the IS-held pocket in the Euphrates Valley last month.
Fighting has killed 414 Jihadists and 227 SDF fighters in total since the assault began on September 10.
