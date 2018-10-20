3rd international moot ends after floating entrepreneurship ideas

PESHAWAR: The 3rd two-day international conference on “Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences” concluded at the City University of Science and Information Technology here on Friday after floating entrepreneurship ideas to turn the market productive.

Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the chief guest on the last day of the conference.

The moot had got underway on Thursday. Delegates from the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa apart from various parts of the country attended the event.

The senator evinced a keen interest in the sessions and the ideas put forward by the participants.

Nauman Wazir Khattak said new ideas given during the conference were part of the better entrepreneurship and could turn the market productive if translated into actions.

The PTI senator said there was a need to replace the old ideas with the new ones to enable the market to grow. “The today’s market cannot stand on the old-fashioned models,” he argued.

Nauman Wazir Khattak praised the City University of Science and Information Technology for imparting the quality education. He commended the organisers for arranging the 3rd international conference which was part of a series to achieve the goal.

The conference secretary, Dr Farhad Ali, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) City University, thanked the guests, researchers and audience from different parts of the country and abroad for attending the conference and making the programme productive.

Shields were distributed among the keynote speakers and organisers at the end of the event.

It may be mentioned here that President of the university Sabur Sethi and Karakoram International University, Gilgit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Attaullah Shah had formally opened the moot the previous day.

The chief guest on the day one was the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan who in his speech praised the City University for promoting the higher education and research.

City University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Anwaar Fazil Chishti in his address highlighted the importance of research and discoveries in the region in the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor game-changer cluster of projects.

The technical sessions were an important part of the first day of the moot. The sessions covered Education, English, Computer Science,

Management Sciences, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Architecture, Health Sciences and Electrical Engineering. Three delegates from abroad — Dr Atif from the United States, Dr Faizullah Faiz from the United Kingdom and Dr Abid from South Africa - presented their research-based papers on the first day. Vice-President of the City University Professor Dr Muhammad Israr Khattak expressed the vote of the thanks. The conference patron Sabur Sethi presented shields and souvenirs to the guests.