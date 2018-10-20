Sat October 20, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 20, 2018

Traffic SP ticketed for rule violation

LAHORE: Sadr Traffic SP Asif Sardar was issued fine ticket over traffic violation here on Friday.

The copy of the ticket has been delivered to the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) office.Man dies: A man was killed and another injured by a speeding bus on Multan Road on Friday. The victim was identified as Naeem Yousaf, son of Muhammad Yousaf, and the injured as Atique Ahmad, son of Shabir Ahmad.

They were on their way back home after their work in a factory.The injured victim has been admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious.Motorway Police have impounded the bus.transferred: The inspector general of police, Punjab, on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 DSPs.

The names of the DSPs are: Inamul Haq, Akmal Rasool, Muhammad Javed, Mazhar Ahmad, Khalid Mahmood, Gulshan Ahmad, Nasir Zia, Imran Rasheed, Farhat Rasool, Munawar Ahmad, Zahd Majeed, Muhammad Waseem, Shah Alam, Muhammad Ishaq, Riaz Hussain and Zahid Hussain.

Newborn found dead: A newborn baby was found dead in an open drain in the Kahna area on Friday.Passersby spotted the body in the drain and informed police. Body has been removed to morgue.

upgraded: Punjab government on Friday upgraded two slots of Punjab Home Secretary and Secretary to the Chief Minister. According to the notifications, Home Secretary Captain (R) Fazeel Asghar was upgraded as Additional Chief Secretary Home, while Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Raheel Siddiqui as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

