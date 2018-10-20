tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dry weather continued to prevail in the city here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said dry continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
