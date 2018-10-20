Pentangular U19 T20 from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup will begin at Multan on Sunday (tomorrow), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release on Friday.

Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Federal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate in the six-day tournament. Two matches will be staged daily at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The two leading sides at the end of single league engagement will progress to the final to be held at the same venue on October 26.