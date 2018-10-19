Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

National

RKD
Riaz Khan Daudzai
&
MAY
mahboob ali yousafzai
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Powers to transfer to civil admin in Swat after 10 years

PESHAWAR/MINGORA: All is set to transfer administrative powers in Swat district from military to the civil administration after about 10 years within a week time.

The sources said that the administration had completed all arrangements for the transfer of powers. They added that it transfer of powers would take place in an extended and impressive ceremony on Sunday or Monday.

However, they added that the final decision on the date for such a ceremony would depend on the availability of the Chef Minister Mahmood Khan.

The sources confirmed that all administrative powers would be handed over to the civil administration, but initially, one Brigade of Army would stay back in Swat to assist the civil administration in time of contingency.

A high-ranking officer of the district administration confided to The News that they have worked out a plan for the powers handing-over to the civil administration and the chief minister and Army officers would attend the ceremony to mark the significance of the occasion.

The military was deployed in Swat in 2007 at the request of the provincial government to act in aid of the civil administration against the local Taliban militants.

On October 24, over 3,000 troops were sent to Swat to confront Taliban militants, who were massing in the valley, particularly Swat district in a bid to impose their version of Sharia law in the region.

The military on October 27 launched operation Rah-e-Haq to take over control of the Swat district.

The militants in November seized control of the region which prompted the military to launch the offence with full vigour.

The security forces concentrated on Imam Dehri, the native village of Maulana Fazlullah, leader of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its surrounding areas. After suffering colossal losses, the militants in Swat vacated all seized public

properties and government buildings and went underground.

The security forces cleared Imam Dehri and police resumed normal duty in some areas after the successful operation against the militants that continued late in 2009.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra