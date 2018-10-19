IMPCC shows excellent results in BCom

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4, has shown excellent results in the B.Com. annual examination 2018 under Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, says a press release.
Mansoor Ahmad secured 2nd position and Saad Naveed 3rd position. Prof. Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, principal of the college appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and the students for such a remarkable achievement and urged for perseverance and hard worker for better future and personal development.
Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4, has shown excellent results in the B.Com. annual examination 2018 under Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, says a press release.
Mansoor Ahmad secured 2nd position and Saad Naveed 3rd position. Prof. Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, principal of the college appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and the students for such a remarkable achievement and urged for perseverance and hard worker for better future and personal development.
Comments