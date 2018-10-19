IMPCC shows excellent results in BCom

Islamabad: Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4, has shown excellent results in the B.Com. annual examination 2018 under Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, says a press release.

Mansoor Ahmad secured 2nd position and Saad Naveed 3rd position. Prof. Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, principal of the college appreciated the efforts of teachers, parents and the students for such a remarkable achievement and urged for perseverance and hard worker for better future and personal development.