28 suspects arrested

Law enforcement agencies arrested 28 suspects, including Lyari gangsters, street criminals and drug peddlers, during raids and operations across the city on Thursday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the raids and operations were conducted in Gabol Town, Nabi Bux, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Garden West where seven suspects were arrested. They were later identified as Danish Ahmed, Rehmat Wali, Waleed, Zubair, Saleem, Furqan Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed.

The spokesperson said a suspect, Mansoor Ali, involved in drug peddling and associated with the Lyari gang war, was arrested in Garden West area. Separately, PIB police apprehended two suspected target killers, Liaquat Bajauri and Bashir, involved in murders, extortion and street crime. The criminals were said to be wanted criminals in various cases, and they recently killed drug peddler Darvesh over a personal dispute. Shah Latif police conducted a search operation and arrested three drug peddlers. They were named as Sohail Abbas, Jahanzaib and Samiullah. In Memon Goth, police claimed to have arrested 15 suspects in a raid.on a farmhouse.