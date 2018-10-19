Fri October 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Prioritising education key to progress: experts

Islamabad: Participants of a two-day international conference on innovation in teaching and learning have recommended for prioritising education and updating curriculum as per advancements of the hour.

They also called for a meaningful linkage between academia and policymakers. The conference was organised by the department of education of the university in which educational experts and educationists discussed innovation in curriculum and instruction, innovation in higher education, innovation in educational research and educational interventions in more than 170 research papers.

On the second day, experts discussed innovation in educational pedagogies, internationalisation of education and technology innovations and its impact on education.“Human development is a basic need of every society because it guarantees health and educational prerogatives of an individual” said Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly in the concluding ceremony. He stressed that education must be prioritised and told that government was keen to work with academia to come with better solutions.

Member National Assembly Nafeesa Khattak called for a well updated, advanced and innovative curriculum. She also hailed International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) for its services and disused opportunities for youth to excel in the field of education.

Ch. Mohd Munir, former Joint Secretary education stressed upon spending more and more on education. He said that the sector was being neglected and suggested that special training courses for teachers be launched. He also urged for a meaningful linkage between policy makers and academia. Dr. Samina Malik, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences elaborated objectives of the conference and said that it was aimed at addressing opportunities, challenges, and directions afforded by the technological innovation in the field of education.

“We will have to let our youth think “out of the box” because it is a salient attribute of innovation and progress. She furthered that use of technology does not make things innovative, while it was necessary that innovative approaches be adopted. Dr Nabi Bux Jummani, the patron of the conference and director distance learning paid vote of thanks to all the participants. Earlier, heads of education departments at both male and female campuses elaborated objectives of the conference.

