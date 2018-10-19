Fri October 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2018

Memogate case: FIA in contact with Interpol to bring Haqqani back, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Thursday that a special court had issued perpetual arrest warrant for Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani for alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, cheating and embezzlement of funds.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing in the Memogate case. Justice Umer Ata Bandyal and Justice Ijazul Ahsen are the other members of the bench.

Amicus curie (friend of court) Ahmer Bilal Sufi told the bench that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had on October 5 submitted challan (No. 7/2018) to the special court, which had issued Haqqani’s perpetual arrest warrant.

Bilal further submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also authorised the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to proceed with the matter and the agency was in contact with the Interpol for repatriation of Haqqani.

The court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office and asked the amicus curie to furnish a fresh progress report on the matter as early as possible. The chief justice said he wanted to conclude the matter before leaving the office.

In the previous hearing, Bilal had submitted a report stating that Haqqani could be repatriated to Pakistan. He had suggested that Pakistan may take up the matter with the US on reciprocity basis, as it had cooperated with the US earlier in handing over suspects. The chief justice took notice of the case in March and gave the government one month to bring Haqqani back.

