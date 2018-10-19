One nationality

The disqualification of two senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi by the Supreme Court was long overdue, but it felt short of taking the ECP to task for its failure to scrutinise such individuals who have, on oath, revoked their loyalty to Pakistan. It is shocking that in a country which is going around globe seeking bailout package from foreign countries over $15.6 billion were transferred abroad through normal banking channels without any monitoring.

Almost every political party, hostage to fundraisers, has contributed to this systematic betrayal. We allow our ambassadors to hold foreign nationalities and then expect them to work with total commitment.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore