Model Town case: Removed officials plead not guilty

LAHORE: At least 147 officials, who were removed from their posts on Tuesday in the Model Town case, have said the case proceedings were still under way and they have not been proved guilty.

They termed themselves victims, saying that they had sustained injuries during the incident. The officers requesting anonymity said till the finalization of the case, they should be allowed to work. To a question, an officer said that the police had only followed instructions of their commanders and had to use force in self defence. The officials expressed their resentment over the government move and termed the step political.

The newly-appointed IGP, Amjad Javed Saleemi, had ordered 147 officials involved in the Model Town massacre toreport to the police lines and the CPO. The removed officials included DSPs, inspectors and incharge investigations. Mian Shafqat, Mian Younas, Rizwan Qadir, Sheikh Amir Saleem, Ehsan Ashraf Butt and Abdullah Jan were among the removed officers. Gujranwala SSP Tariq Aziz has also been transferred. Four SPs have already been removed from the field posting. The former IGP, Muhammad Tahir, had not removed them despite the orders of PM Imran Khan, following which he was removed from the slot.