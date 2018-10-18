Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Growers trained in dates processing, packing in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) arranged a two-day training programme on ‘dates processing and packaging’ in the Haiderkhel village of North Waziristan tribal district.

Organised under the auspices of its European Union-funded “Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan” project, about 51 selected farmers from the famous “Dhaki” dates producing area were provided training in the programme.

Prior to the training, the growers would process the dates using conventional methods which would result in post-harvest losses, ultimately devaluing the product. “The date growers were provided training on latest techniques and technical knowledge on picking, post-harvest handling, grading and their packaging,” said an official of SRSP, adding, an orientation on the use of modern packaging materials was also imparted to them.

The trainees, he said, were given the packaging material on the completion of training. “The new techniques will help reduce post-harvest losses and enhance the quality and quantity of the product and its safe transition to the consumer markets,” said a grower.

The aim of the activity was to enhance the economic condition of the local people through strengthening local businesses and adopting an innovative approach. Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan is a project funded by the European Union, financed by KFW of Germany and implemented by SRSP to support the recently returning families of five newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral