Growers trained in dates processing, packing in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) arranged a two-day training programme on ‘dates processing and packaging’ in the Haiderkhel village of North Waziristan tribal district.

Organised under the auspices of its European Union-funded “Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan” project, about 51 selected farmers from the famous “Dhaki” dates producing area were provided training in the programme.

Prior to the training, the growers would process the dates using conventional methods which would result in post-harvest losses, ultimately devaluing the product. “The date growers were provided training on latest techniques and technical knowledge on picking, post-harvest handling, grading and their packaging,” said an official of SRSP, adding, an orientation on the use of modern packaging materials was also imparted to them.

The trainees, he said, were given the packaging material on the completion of training. “The new techniques will help reduce post-harvest losses and enhance the quality and quantity of the product and its safe transition to the consumer markets,” said a grower.

The aim of the activity was to enhance the economic condition of the local people through strengthening local businesses and adopting an innovative approach. Aid to uprooted people in Pakistan is a project funded by the European Union, financed by KFW of Germany and implemented by SRSP to support the recently returning families of five newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.