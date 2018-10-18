Major reshuffle in Pakistan Audit, Account service

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan, Javed Jahangir, on Wednesday made a major reshuffle with positing and transfer of the 15 senior officers of the Pakistan Audit and Account service.

According to notification issued here to Muhammad Farooq Mohsin, presently posted as deputy auditor general (South), Karachi, on awaiting posting at HQ Islamabad; Ziaur Rehman, Additional Auditor General-II, at AGP Office, Islamabad (OPS) to Additional Auditor General-I, AGP Office, Islamabad (OPS); Waheed Ahmed, Military Accountant General, Rawalpindi, to Additional Auditor General-II, AGP Office Islamabad (OPS); Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, presently posted as Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, to Deputy Auditor General (FAO), AGP Office, Islamabad.

Farrukh Ahmad Hamidi, Accountant General, Sindh, Karachi, to deputy auditor general (South), Karachi; Muhammad Siddique Tariq Joiya, Deputy Auditor General (A&C), AGP Office, Islamabad, to Military Accountant General, Rawalpindi; Abdul Ghufran Memon repatriated from deputation has been posted as accountant general Sindh, Karachi.

Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, Deputy Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad, to Deputy Auditor General (IRV&MT), AGP Office, Islamabad; Abdul Hameed Pasha, Deputy Auditor General (IRV&MT), AGP Office, Islamabad (OPS) to Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar (OPS); Sajjid Ali Nadeem, awaiting Posting, has been posted as Chief Accounts Officer, M/o Foreign Affairs, Islamabad (OPS); Ms Sania Riffat, Chief Accounts Officer M/o Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, to Deputy Auditor General (Defence Audit Wing), AGP Office, Islamabad. Manzoor Akhtar Malik, presently posted as FA&CAO/M&S, Pakistan Railways, Lahore, to Member (Finance) Ministry of Railways, Islamabad; Syed Masood Abbas Rizvi awaiting Posting, CF&AO, Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Division, Islamabad; Ms Uzma Ikram, awaiting posting to FA&CAO/M&S, Pakistan Railways, Lahore, Muhammad Luqman awaiting posting to Director (Accounting Policy), AGP Office, Islamabad.