Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice done to killer of Zainab, seven other girls

LAHORE: The convict in minor Zainab and seven other girls’ murder-cum-rape case was executed at the Kot Lakhpat jail on Wednesday.

The grandson of Tara Masih, who had hanged former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, executed the accused, Imran, whose body was later handed over to his family and transported to his hometown amid tight security. According to theThe victim father said the accused had no regrets on his face at the time of execution. After execution, he remained hanged in the gallows for half an hour.

Ansari added such kind of beasts should be hanged like this to avert such incidents in future. He also said that the families of other victim girls had not turned up there. He added that he and his wife are still in the state of shock and trauma.

Imran was convicted in February after being identified through DNA tests and was sentenced to death on one count, 25 years of imprisonment on two counts. In other cases, Imran was awarded death sentence on four counts and life imprisonment on one count.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 this year from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was recovered from a heap of garbage near her house five days later. The victim’s family and locals launched violent protests in which two people were also killed by police outside the DPO office.

The police later collected DNA samples of 1,187 people from January 12 to January 23 to trace out the accused person. On January 23, the police arrested Imran, a neighbour of Zainab, as his DNA matched not only with the DNA samples collected from the body of Zainab but also to at least seven other victims.

On February 10, the court handed over copies of the challan to the accused person’s counsel in a hearing which was held in Kot Lakhpat Jail. February 12 was fixed for framing of charges. On February 12, the accused Imran pleaded non-guilty after which the court indicted him in the case and started regular trial proceedings. However, on the next day, Imran confessed to raping and killing Ayesha Asif, 7, on January 7, 2017; Eman Fatima, 7, on February 24, 2017; Noor Fatima, 7, on April 11 2017; Laiba Saleem, 7, on July 8, 2017; Zainab Amin, 7, on January 4, 2018, and others.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral