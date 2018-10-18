Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya concludes

MULTAN: The three days urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya concluded here on Wednesday with the pray of stability, prosperity and peace at country’s boundaries and liberation of Kashmir from Indian occupation.

A special delegation of 172 faithful led by caretaker of Ajmair Sharif shrine, Bilal Chishtee, participated in the concluding session of the urs. Shrine’s caretaker Shah Mehmood Qureshi offered special prays for the welfare of Muslim Ummah, prosperity of Pakistan and independence of Kashmir. He thanked the caretaker of Ajmair Sharif Bilal Chishti on participating in the Urs celebrations. “I have been hosting the urs ceremonies since long but this year, the number of participants was more than past years.” He offered special pray for peace in Asia.

Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi said that great saints devoted their life for peace, brotherhood and love. Dr Siddique Khan Qadri said that Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya promoted education in the sub-continent and more than 70,000 students were enjoying the benefits of Madrassah Bahaia. The faithful also presented Jhumar on the concluding session of the urs.