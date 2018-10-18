Rizwan to lead Pakistan A squad in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan will lead the 14-member Pakistan A squad for the one-day series against New Zealand A.The three-match series will be played in Abu Dhabi on October 21, 24 and 26, respectively.Squad: Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Muhammad Saad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Kashif Bhatti, Muhammad Asghar, Rahat Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ahmed Jamal.