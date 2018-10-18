CLINIC SEALED

The Punjab Healthcare Commission imposed Rs0.2 million fine on a homeopathic doctor, sealed his clinic and sent his case to the council concerned. According to a complaint submitted with the PHC, Gohar Sufiyan took his 6-month-old son Hussain Gohar to Arshad Medical Centre, Faisalabad, with an eye ailment, where Dr Arshad gave four kinds of eye drops which worsened the infection, and an operation was to be carried out at a hospital.