Thu October 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif addresses first NA session after arrest
Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister

Mobile phones not to be blocked after Oct 20, says minister
Five million in five years

Five million in five years
Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times

Pakistan likely to buy Chinese missile ‘better than’ Indo-Russian BrahMos: Global Times
Govt reviews draconian NAB law

Govt reviews draconian NAB law
Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali to be hanged today
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Model Town case: 116 cops removed from posts

Karachi

P
PR
October 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Huawei unveils Mate 20 series a higher intelligence

LONDON: 2018—Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today unveiled the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series, one of the most highly anticipated smartphone series of the year. Representing a momentous milestone in the history of the HUAWEI Mate Series, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series embodies the pinnacle of innovation. Designed with the industry’s most powerful and sophisticated process technology, the latest Huawei flagship devices set a new bar by which all 2018 smartphones will be measured.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s densest and highest performing system on chip (SoC) to date—the Kirin 980. Manufactured with the advanced 7nm process incorporating the powerful Cortex-A76-based CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, the SoC offers improved performance and an unprecedented smooth user experience.

The new 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, 15W HUAWEI Wireless Quick Charge and large batteries work in tandem to provide users with the best battery life.

The Matrix Camera System includes Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens that lets users not only see wider, but also closer with its new macro distance capability. The Hyper Optical Pattern on the glass back plays with light and shadows, producing an iridescent optical effect that is immediately captivating.

The Matrix Camera System adopts the iconic Four-Point Design that exudes personality, giving the device a unique visual identity that is recognizable even at a distance. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Series is shipped with the highly customized Android P-based EMUI 9 operating system, on which consumers can enjoy all productivity and entertainment features easily and conveniently with a few simple taps and swipes.****

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits

Indian minister in #MeToo storm quits
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral