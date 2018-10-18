There’s more to do

Thu October 18, 2018
October 18, 2018

The recent fall of the Pakistani rupee has resulted in a considerable surge in the prices of essential commodities. A salaried individual is now unable to make ends meet. Is this Naya Pakistan? Instead of blaming past governments, the PTI-led government should deliver on its promises. The party’s action will tell that all those promises made during election campaigns were not hollow slogans and that the party is keen to make the promised Naya Pakistan.

Ever since the newly elected government has taken charge, work on important projects including CPEC has been slowed down. This is not a good sign for the country’s economy. In addition, the party that once promised to break the begging bowls has approached the IMF bailout package. The new government so far hasn’t taken any step that will help contribute towards making a vibrant Pakistan where every qualified citizen would have a respectable job and access to affordable healthcare and educational facilities.

Engr Asim Nawab ( Islamabad )

