What about Thar?

This refers to the editorial ‘Remember Thar’ (Oct 13). An overwhelming majority of people have been clamouring for weeks for the government to send all possible help to the destitute in the drought-stricken Thar. Women and children have been dying, but these deaths have still not forced the provincial and federal governments to take immediate action. Animals and birds too are fast diminishing resulting in disturbed environmental equilibrium. The authorities concerned need to take remedial measures to alleviate the suffering of the people of Thar who are deprived of water and food. How can we let children and their mothers die helplessly in the scorched wilderness of Thar? Those at the helm in the province need to listen to the feeble voices of people of Thar.

Prof W B Gill ( Sialkot )