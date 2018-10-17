Banigala encroachments case: Imran to be first to pay penalty, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed that the leases of companies violating their contractual obligations in Banigala should be revoked and observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the first to pay penalty for regularisation of his property.

A three-member bench of apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing in a case pertaining to encroachments and environmental degradation in Banigala.

The court directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a comprehensive report on illegal lease with strict direction to cancel within 10 days the leases of those companies which had not fulfilled the lease obligations.

The chief justice observed that the apex court had been hearing the case for the last eight months but required legal procedure had not been followed.

He said the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Banigala would be the first to be regularised.

“After people know that the prime minister has paid the penalty, they will be asked to regularise their properties,” he added.

Prime minister Imran Khan had moved the Supreme Court against illegal encroachments and environmental degradation in Banigala.