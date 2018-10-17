Rs200m for info, culture

LAHORE: The Punjab government has allocated Rs200 million for Punjab Information & Culture Department which includes Rs170 million for the ongoing schemes, while a sum of Rs30 million earmarked for the new schemes.

The PTI government has announced spending Rs170 million on the ongoing schemes which include strengthening of performing art academy, face-lifting and interior work of Information & Cultural Complex, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs30.317 million, umbrella PC-II for hiring consulting firm for designing new arts councils in Punjab at the cost of Rs25 million; renovation / improvement of facilities and infrastructure at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall & Cultural Complex, Ferozepur Road with Rs25.900 million; construction of auditorium for Sargodha Arts Council with Rs17.651 million, upgradation and improvement of facilities and infrastructure at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall & Cultural Complex, Ferozepur Road with Rs22.605 million; Rs20 million earmarked for provision of missing facilities in the existing arts councils in the province and in the ongoing schemes, Rs20 million have been allocated for establishment of Punjab Rung FM Radio Stations at Multan and Rawalpindi (PILAC).

For the new schemes, Rs30 million have been allocated which includes Rs10 million for Bhakkar Arts Council; Rs5 million for preventive conservation, upgradation and restoration of Lahore Museum building, PC-II of preventive conservation, upgradation and restoration of the Lahore Museum building.

tourism: The Punjab government has allocated Rs 400 million for the tourism sector in the budget 2018-19 with an increase of Rs 100 million as compared to the budgetary allocations of Rs 300 million for the previous year 2017-18.

The Punjab government has announced spending Rs 259.999 million on the ongoing schemes for the promotion of tourism in the province while Rs 140.01 million have been earmarked for the new schemes of the highly important, but deliberately ignored sector for decades.

The ongoing(regular) schemes in Punjab include upgrade of the chairlift and construction of missing facilities, fence and staff residences at Patriata at a cost of Rs 41.352 million.

An amount of Rs 40.973 million has been allocated for development of resort at Charehan Forest Rest House for promotion of tourism, Rs 20 million for development of tourist resort/entertainment park at Uchali Lake, Soon Valley, Khushab district, Rs.25 million for development of echo tourism in Soon Valley at Khabekhi and Uchali Lake, Khusaab, Rs 20.217 million for development of tourism resort, entertainment park and parking area at Kala Bagh, Mianwali district, Rs39.611 million for construction of building for Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (ITHM)/Tourism Complex, Lahore, and Rs.47.696 million for construction of resort at Derawar Fort, Cholistan. As many as Rs 140 million have been allocated for new schemes.