Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Environment budget rises to Rs1.2 billion

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased the budgetary allocations for environment to Rs1.2 billion against the previous year’s Rs540 million here Tuesday. Out of Rs1.2 billion, the government will spend Rs369.312 million on ongoing schemes while Rs830.688 million will be spent on new initiatives.

This year the government’s objectives are to improve environmental governance in the province, promote green investments, enhance environmental awareness, monitor, review and rationalise environmental quality standards, effectively exercise the regulatory control on environmental pollution, ensuring environmental sustainability through capacity building of provincial departments, promote research and development for improving quality of environment, devise ways and means for pollution preventions, provision of expertise in environmental reviews and transfer of environment friendly technology to the private sector.

The ongoing schemes included capacity building of EPA Punjab for Rs230 million, development of biodiversity parks in different districts at a cost of Rs19.111 million while new schemes included revitalisation of ecosystem of River Ravi at a cost of Rs20 million, Rs20 million for establishment of Environmental Technology Centre, Rs20 million for establishment of environmental monitoring centre, Rs20 million for establishment of environmental policy centre, Rs50 million for EPD restructuring and capacity building and Rs50 million for public awareness campaigns.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral