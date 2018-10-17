Mourinho charged by FA over comments following win

LONDON: Jose Mourinho was charged by the Football Association on Tuesday over comments he made after Manchester United’s victory against Newcastle and faces a potential touchline ban if found guilty.

The United manager spoke into a camera after his side came from behind to triumph 3-2 at Old Trafford, easing the immediate pressure on him after a string of poor results.“Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018,” said an FA spokesman.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6:00 pm on October 19, 2018 to respond to the charge.”

The match was played in a tense atmosphere, United having denied a report earlier in the day that Mourinho would be sacked that weekend regardless of the result.United recovered from 2-0 down to complete a dramatic comeback with a last-gasp goal from Alexis Sanchez. The victory ended a run of four games without a win. Footage shows Mourinho saying something, apparently in Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle.He also made a gesture with his right hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.The 55-year-old, who said after the match that he was the subject of a media “manhunt”, said when asked about the gesture: “It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”