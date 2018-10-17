PSX holds awareness session in GB

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday held a public awareness session on stock investments in Gilgit, Gilgit-Baltistan.

The event was coordinated by Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) along with two brokerage firms of PSX (TRE Certificate holders), namely JS Global Capital Limited and Zahid Latif Khan Securities (Pvt) Limited.

GBCCI President Imran Ali said it was encouraging that the PSX was taking keen interest to educate the public on stock investments by holding this event for the second time in the region. He said there were many potential investors in GB; however, no brokerage firm or branch thereof existed in the entire region. He expressed the hope to see some brokerage houses set up their branch offices to cater to the demand in the region.

The participants were given a detailed overview on PSX and stock investments including the history of the PSX, investment avenues, risk/return parameters, long-term investments, and considerations while investing. The participants were briefed on structural, strategic and regulatory developments. They were explained how the stock market was comparatively a good avenue for long-term investments.