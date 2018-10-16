PU announces BS computer science results

LAHORE: Punjab University has declared results of BS (Computer Science) first and second year, 2nd annual examination 2017. Detailed results are available on PU website.

seminar: Punjab University in collaboration with taxpayers facilitation zone Regional Tax Office-II, Lahore will organise a seminar on Tuesday (today) at Al-Raazi Hall. study desk: Punjab University, Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) will organise an inaugural ceremony of Indian study desk on Tuesday (today). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will be the chief guest on the occasion.

PhDs: Punjab University has awarded four PhD degrees to scholars. Naela Anwer in Art & Design, Hamid Ali Farooq in Islamic Studies and Asma Majeed in Environmental Sciences .