Train stop approved

In order to facilitate passengers, Pakistan Railways has allowed Shalimar Express to have two minutes stop each at Shorkot Cantt and Ghotki Railway Station. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has posted Rizwan-ul-Haq Hashmi (BS-19) as deputy chief engineer at Railways Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar on Monday visited the railway washing line and inspected track points. Chief Engineer Open Line Nisar Memon was also present.