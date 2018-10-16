Tue October 16, 2018
October 16, 2018

Climate catastrophe

Climate change is a dangerous phenomenon. If recent news reports are to be believed, the problem is likely to escalate over time and produce drastic consequences. At this critical juncture, everyone has to be aware of the situation and do their part to save the world from annihilation.

The PTI-led government seems to have taken suitable steps to tackle climate change by initiating a campaign to plant trees across the country. Although it has carried out this initiative in an effective manner, the government still needs to streamline its efforts in this regard. Prime Minister Imran Khan is strongly requested to set aside a day every year where people should be encouraged to plant trees in their neighbourhoods. A greener Pakistan will undoubtedly be a better place to live.

Shamim Nisar

Kech

*****

The relevant authorities need to pay attention to the environmental hazards that have plagued our country and pose a serious threat to human health and life. Major environmental issues, such as climate change, water and energy shortages, pollution, salinity and waterlogging have afflicted the country. These problems have impacted our social and economic landscape in practically irreversible ways.

Pakistan is among the 12 countries that have been most affected by environmental challenges. As per a series of reports, air pollution is a pressing concern in the country. The release of toxic gases from factories and brick kilns, and carbon emissions from transport vehicles are the main reasons for air pollution. Deforestation is another problem that has impacted us in a damaging way insofar that we have been unable to achieve the UN’s target of ensuring 25 percent of forest cover in the total area of the country. The relevant authorities ought to pay attention to these environmental challenges that stand the risk of jeopardising people’s health Timely action is the need of the hour.

Farheen Naz

Karachi

