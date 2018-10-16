Tue October 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PTI suffers big electoral upset

PTI suffers big electoral upset
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 National Assembly seats
WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature

WhatsApp updates ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
The promise of new and shiny housing

The promise of new and shiny housing
By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years
CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China

CPEC loans not responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis: China
China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

Business

OC
Our Correspondence
October 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICAP opposes DISCOs’ privatisation

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has opposed privatisation of distribution companies (DISCOs), and termed it harmful if done with the existing infrastructure.

The ICAP drafted its recommendations for the government to improve the situation in the energy sector during a roundtable on “Power Sector - A Way Forward hosted at ICAP” on Monday.

Those recommendations, drafted by the Economic Advisory Committee and Government Relations Committee of the ICAP, were shared by member Economic Advisory Committee and power sector specialist Salman Amin.

Amin said production of electricity has been increased by 95 percent during the last 18 years, while distribution capacity was improved by just 26 percent in the same period. Current system of tariff was very unjust and exploitative.

DISCOs wished more relaxation in losses rather than improving ill performance, he said, suggesting not agreeing with the IMF on privatisation of DISCOs. Instead, he recommended separating the transmission and distribution business of DISCOs in the next four to five years. He also pointed out that power theft could not be rooted out without provincial and district support. About the CASA1000, he categorically said it was nor needed nor beneficial for Pakistan, and rather was more to the benefit of Afghanistan and Kirghizstan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film

Katrina Kaif to essay the role of a Pakistani in upcoming film
Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye

Meet the Pakistani-American chef who is bravely looking death in the eye
13 killed as floods hit southwest France

13 killed as floods hit southwest France
Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

Photos & Videos

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Shoaib Malik discards rumors about birth of baby boy

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson part ways

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade

Thais dominate in first Pakistan golf tour for decade
Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down

Farhad Samji to direct Housefull 4 after Sajid Khan steps down