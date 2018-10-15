Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

AD
Anil Datta
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rule of law essential to keep Pakistan going: Sibghat Qadri

KARACHI: The rule of law and egalitarianism are imperative to the well-being of a country and society, and as long as we don’t pay attention to this aspect of national life, prosperity will always elude Pakistan and happiness will be a far-fetched dream for the people.

This exhortation was made by noted Pakistani barrister and Queen’s Counsel (QC) based in London, Sibghat Qadri, while speaking on the occasion of the launch of his Book, “Sibghat Qadri: Bikhri yaadein aur baatein” (Sibghat Qadri: A collection of random reminiscences), at the Karachi Arts Council on Saturday evening.

Recalling his days in Karachi as a liberal leftist student leader and activist who often had to bear the brunt of autocratic governments for his services to the people, he said that they had thought that time would come when their efforts would bear fruit and a reign of egalitarianism and social justice would be ushered in, but today after the passage of decades, it was the same old story and feudalism and capitalism were as entrenched as they always were, making the lives of the toiling masses miserable.

Talking about the Naya Pakistan that is being touted these days, he said that he would like to see the Pakistan that was created by the Quaid-e-Azam, a Pakistan where one would not be persecuted on account of his/her religion, a secular Pakistan where everybody would have liberty with his creed (allusion to the Quaid’s speech of August 11, 1947), a Pakistan where justice was available to the lowest and the highest equally. That was the way the Quaid had envisioned Pakistan, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed