CJP questions Patwari role after establishment of LRA

LAHORE: The chief justice of Pakistan has sought a complete report from the Punjab government about Patwaris and patwarkhanas (offices of patwaris) working in the metropolis. He asked that under what law Pawtaris were preparing land transfer deeds after establishment of the Land Revenue Authority (LRA).

They are committing fraud with innocent people. “If the government fails to offer a legal justification for working of Pawtaris, I will remove all Patwaris,” the CJP warned.

He directed the provincial government and senior member Board of Revenue to present a report regarding all Patwar circles and Patwaris working there in one week.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered for forensic audit of the Auqaf Department regarding the money being collected from the boxes placed at different shrines in Lahore.

A law officer told the court that Rs800 million was collected from shrines in 2018.

The CJP said that devotees give their hard earned money to shrine and it should be spent for providing better facilities to pilgrims. But the department was misusing people’s money, he added.

The CJP snubbed DG Auqaf and asked him when he visited the Data Darbar last time. He replied that he went there six days ago and arrangements were being improved there. The CJP sought the audit report till the next week.