Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

MI
Myra Imran
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Human resource development emphasised

Islamabad: For stronger systems and effective implementation of law and order, we should be proactive towards building our nation rather spending on infrastructure.

This was stated by Minister of State, Ministry of interior Shahrayar Khan Afridi while addressing 19th All Members’ Meeting of Human Resource Development Network (HRDN). Shahrayar Khan Afridi was the chief guest at the event where 130 professionals including middle and senior level management professionals from academia, UN Agencies, international donor agencies, ministries, NGOs and developments sector participated in the event.

Minister of State Shahrayar Afridi talked about the present situation of Pakistan and importance of investing on human resource. He said that to build a nation, it is imperative to invest on its people. “The future of Pakistan is our youth; they are the actual human resource. If we want to see Pakistan growing, we have to endow our energies on them,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman HRDN Roomi S. Hayat welcomed all the participants at the event. The panel of experts deliberated on various HRD related topics. Research Fellow from Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Shafqat Munir discussed the ‘Role of Human Resource Development for Sustainability: Policies and Perspectives in Pakistan.’ Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam enlightened the participants on the Importance of investing in human resource for peaceful Pakistan. Economic Policy Advisor from Planning Commission Ali Kemal deliberated in detail about the changing paradigms of human resource in economic development of Pakistan. Lastly, Assistant Country Director UNDP Shakeel Ahmed talked about analysis of the challenges and opportunities related to human resource development in Pakistan. The discussions were followed by the video documentaries related to human resource development models from all over Pakistan presented by Institute of Rural Management and Black Box Sounds.

At the end of the event, CEO HRDN Robeela Bangash concluded annual meeting with the vote of thanks to all the guest speakers and especially Minister to State.

HRD Network (HRDN) a membership based network and think tank on HRD, includes more than 145 National and International NGOs and around 850 Individual professionals from diverse professional backgrounds. Annual All Member’s Meeting (AMM) is the tradition of HRDN for the last 18 years, which attracts participation from top prestigious institutes from their diverse network. This event provides opportunities of interacting, learning and knowledge sharing among HRDN professionals, donors and government sector.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed