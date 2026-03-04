Elon Musk: Tesla set to lead in AGI and revolutionary atom-shaping AI

Elon Musk has dropped another big prediction regarding Tesla’s next frontier.

In early 2026, Elon Musk has doubled down on its most ambitious timeline, claiming that Tesla will surpass other companies in achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Taking to X, the CEO of SpaceX claimed, “Tesla will be one of the companies to make AGI and probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form.”

Musk’s current roadmap suggests that AI will soon exceed the cognitive abilities of the smartest human, making a significant shift from “sustainable abundance” to “amazing abundance.”

“Humans are just the 'biological bootloader' for digital superintelligence,” he said.

The core of this vision lies in a concept the founder of X calls “atom-shaping AI.” According to the 54-year-old tech mogul, true singularity will occur when AI makes inroads in the physical world.

Atom-shaping AI concept refers to the ability of artificial intelligence to simulate and physically manipulate matter at the atomic level. In contrast to digital AI which excels at processing information, physical AI will organize the building block of reality.

The founder of xAI has always differentiated Tesla from competitors by focusing on “real-world AI.” He claimed that while bots are confined to the digital landscape, Tesla is determined to build AI systems that operate in uncontrollable physical environments.

According to Musk, Tesla is building the physical muscles (Optimus) and brains (AI5/Dojo) to manipulate the physical environment.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk asserted that Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot is on the trajectory of becoming the world’s first “Von Neumann machine, capable of building civilization by itself on any viable planet.”