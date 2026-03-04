Harry Styles gets candid about ‘existential’ crisis as album release nears

Harry Styles revealed that he has questioned what he's "adding to the world".

The 32-year-old singer has enjoyed huge success as a member of One Direction, the chart-topping boy band, and as a solo artist, but Harry admits that he can still get "quite existential" about his career at times.

Harry, who is preparing to release his latest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, on March 6, told Runner’s World magazine: "Something I’ve often struggled with, in the middle of a tour, is feeling like I’m not sure what I’m giving, not sure what I’m adding to the world. Especially when the reward system and the kind of… adulation that you can receive feels so loud.”

He continued, "Like, clearly I’m getting so much from this, I’m getting all this energy. People are giving me so much, which I deeply appreciate. But what am I contributing? At times I felt quite existential about that."

Additionally, Harry gave the credit of his success to his loyal fanbase, explaining, "It’s all about the fans, it isn’t down to me.”

"I can’t sell out a venue—only they can do that. And there’s a producer that I work with who makes me great, and everyone who works on my team—everything that I’ve been rewarded for takes a lot of people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, his highly-anticipated album, has been inspired by Berlin's world-famous nightlife.

"Good electronic music is so good, you know—especially the melodic aspect,” he said, adding, "When you’re out at night, it’s such a community, but you’re also watching people have such individual experiences …I wanted to recreate [what] I had on the dance floor, being lost in instrumentation and the musicality.”

"It was so immersive, like, this is how I want to feel when I’m on stage too. I don’t want it to feel like a sermon I’m delivering. I wanted it to feel like, oh, we’re in this music together. Like I’m in it with you,” Harry Styles concluded.