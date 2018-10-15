Big city life

I have recently moved to Karachi and during the first ten days, I got to know about the city’s street crimes. A woman in my neighbourhood was held at gunpoint by a street robber who was attempting to rob her. This incident took place in broad daylight. Luckily, a nearby shopkeeper took notice of the situation and shouted. This alerted the thief who eventually fled the scene. The woman was lucky that she escaped the mugging attempt. But this incident has deeply perturbed me. Now, I am unsure as to whether I should carry my mobile phone or some extra cash with me when I have to visit some nearby shop.

After this incident, I have been compelled to follow a series of precautions in order to remain safe when I step out of my house. It is disappointing to see that residents of Karachi – Pakistan’s largest city which attracts people from across the country – are living in mortal fear of street crime and violence. I never envisaged that there will be a day when I would be envious of the life of people living in countryside who are not so vulnerably exposed to the curse of robbery which traumatise people to a great deal.

Vasdev

Mithi