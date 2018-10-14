Sun October 14, 2018
National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 14, 2018

Sidhu creates another controversy

ISLAMABAD: Indian Congress Party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stirred up a fresh controversy on Saturday, when he drew an unwarranted cultural analogy between Pakistan and South India. He has said that travel experience in Pakistan is better than to South India.

Speaking at a literary festival in Kasol, Sidhu said "For me, when I travel to South, I can't understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I cannot have it for a long time, the culture is totally different. When I got to Pakistan, the language is the same, like you know when you abuse in English 10 times; one abuse in Punjabi overpowers all." Sidhu went ahead to justify his much discussed trip to Pakistan and his famous hug with Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and also mounted a scathing attack on BJP over Rafale deal. Navjot Singh Sidhu: “My Jhapi was no conspiracy, it was no Rafale deal...I hugged you...is this a conspiracy or what? If somebody tells me that they are ready to open the Kartarpur corridor.

I mean they said it 400 times that we are ready to open the corridor then this is the way I show affection. I will hug and also kiss them. I care two hoots about people who play dirty politics on that. I have lived my life on my terms.” Sidhu had visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, on 18 August.

