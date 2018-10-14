Copyright laws: Sindh tribunal restrains Uber from business in Pakistan

KARACHI: An intellectual property tribunal for Sindh and Balochistan restrained the private cab service M/s Uber Pakistan from performing business on a lawsuit of Pakistani citizen who claimed that the cab service is using his mobile based intellectual property in violation of the copy right laws.

The interim order on Saturday was given over a lawsuit of Zafeerul Haq Qasmi Pirzada against Uber, Google and others for using his patent mobile based technology in violation of the copy right laws. The plaintiff’s counsel Kamran Iqbal submitted that plaintiff is a Pakistani owner of intellectual property of the short term digital insurance.

Pirzada had got the concept, mechanism and technology registered with Pakistan copyright office, Karachi.

The counsel argued that the patent idea was adopted by the M/s Uber with the help of Intact insurance company without permission from his client.

He submitted that it came into the knowledge of the plaintiff about the use of his idea in Canada, the USA and some other countries where the insurance is mandatory in cab and other public transport.

He submitted that Uber stole the idea of the plaintiff with malafide intent and started business in various parts of the world by using the short term digital insurance, satellite based business and profiteering to the tune of US$ 1 billion per month while leaving the plaintiff highly prejudiced.

The counsel requested the tribunal to grant ad interim injunction to the plaintiff against the M/s Uber, their agents and stop them from doing business.

The tribunal headed by Shakeel Ahmed Abbasi, observed that it is case of copy rights violation which has caused irreparable loss to the plaintiff.

The tribunal granted ad-interim injunction to the plaintiff and restrained the M/s Uber and their representatives from doing business till the next date of hearing.