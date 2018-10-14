Varsities’ teachers to observe black day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) has announced to observe black day against the humiliating behaviour of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) towards teachers.

“We consider the NAB's action as insult to the entire teaching community. Fapuasa also condemns the victimisation of faculty members by some vice chancellors in KP,” said Prof Dr Iqbal Munir, provincial president of Fapuasa.

The teachers will fasten black ribbons on their arms and banners would be hanged in all the universities of the province.

“Let us show our unity for teacher’s honour, dignity and existence,” Iqbal Munir said.