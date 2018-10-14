Mani meets PM, briefs himon cricketing issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on his recent visits abroad including the update on the compensation row with India and chances of international teams visiting Pakistan in coming winter.

Mani called on PM in Islamabad Saturday evening and apprised him on the developments relating to important issues confronting Pakistan cricket.

India-Pakistan legal battle regarding India’s refusal to honour the commitments was the key point of briefing. The ICC committee has already listened to both parties stance during recent hearing held in Dubai.

Ehsan Mani also believed to have briefed Imran Khan on chances of international teams visit to Pakistan during coming seasons. One of the important task given to Ehsan Mani by the PM was to revive international cricket in Pakistan. Mani it is believed had taken up the matter with England, Ireland and West Indies cricketing board officials regarding sending teams to Pakistan.

The PSL Draft also came under discussion. It is believed that PCB would invite some of the key international cricketing officials to Pakistan to be part of November 20 Draft. On the sideline of that draft, it is expected that these officials and leading players may call on the PM Imran Khan who is also a famous name in international cricketing circles. Mani when approached said he would not comment on the meeting and as what issues were discussed.