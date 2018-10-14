NAB reference against ex-ETPB chairman adjourned

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of illegal recruitment reference against Asif Hashmi, former chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and others.

The court adjourned the hearing by October 27.

The court has directed the NAB officials to produce the prosecution witness on the next hearing.

The NAB had filed references against Asif Hashmi and others for illegally recruiting employees in ETPB in violation of the rules and regulations. After completing his tenure, he had gone abroad. Hashmi returned to Pakistan on February 10, 2018, and was arrested from the SC premises after it was revealed that he did not secure bail in some cases against him.