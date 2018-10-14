tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New electricity system: All residential colonies of Pakistan Railways will have modernised electricity system of Wapda to save railways from loss of one billion rupees, it faces annually, because of the system. This was decided in a meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting was informed that new initiative would also address issue of low voltages. —Correspondent
