The intern

This refers to the letter ‘No vacancies’ (Oct 13) by Engr Riaz Akbar. He believes that the relevant authorities should find suitable means to engage Pakistani engineers in various CPEC projects or in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. I agree with what the writer is proposing. The other day, a young woman I met informed me that she studied engineering at a prestigious university and later earned a MBA degree from one of the country’s top universities, but was still unemployed after four years.

It is suggested that all companies who undertake the projects costing over Rs100 million should hire fresh engineers as interns. The said company would obtain a tax rebate for doing so. By hiring interns, the quality of work would improve and the engineers would get the satisfaction of doing something useful rather than sitting around.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos ( Islamabad )