Dr. Nasir takes over as AIOU acting VC

Islamabad: Dr Nasir Mahmood has taken over as acting vice chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) with an immediate effect, says a press release.

He is the senior most Dean of the University and was the chairman Department of Early Childhood Education and Elementary Teacher Education.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Nasir Mahmood will look after charge of the position of Vice Chancellor, till the appointment of regular incumbent of the position. His appointment took place after the completion of four-year tenure of Dr. Shahid Siddiqui as VC.