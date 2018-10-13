DC warns housing societies against plots registration

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Anwar-ul-Haq has warned all the residential and housing societies in the metropolitan city to halt the registration of houses and plots by their own; otherwise, all their documents would be taken into custody.

The DC passed these instructions on Friday while issuing notices of warning to more than 250 housing and residential societies. He also appealed to the citizens to get their properties registered only in the office of sub-registrar, cooperative societies’ offices and Lahore Development Authority office. Moreover, Assistant Commissioner City Safdar Hussain Virk raided Khokhar Road for taking action against mini petrol pumps, illegally constructed on the road. Two filling machines have been confiscated along with two cylinders and three drums. AC City sealed the petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, District Administration Lahore has been taking strict action on overcharging by shopkeepers on essential commodities and more than 70 Price Control Magistrates took action on violations. Around 38 profiteers were arrested along with registration of 25 FIRs while 16 shopkeepers have been sent directly to jail and a fine of 118,000 has also been imposed.

smog: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid on Friday said that to mitigate the effects of smog, farmers should avoid burning of crop residual, rice stubble burning etc. The farmers should mix the crop residual into the soil through deep plough. Wasif Khurshid disclosed that this year agriculture department will monitor and report burning of rice stubble on day-to-day basis and those who will found involved in this practice will found themselves in hot water because under Section 144, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on burning of crop residuals. He said that Punjab is on the edge due to environmental pollution. Smog affects human health and people have to suffer in case of smog effects.